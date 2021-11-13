All Star for Geraldine McLaughlin

Donegal's Geraldine McLaughlin has been named a 2021 Ladies All Star.

Having missed out on so many occasions previously the Termon sharpshooter was awarded the left corner forward position for the first time in her career.

McLaughlin scored 2-22 in this years championship.

Fellow Termon players Nicole McLaughlin and Evelyn McGinley were among the 45 nominations.

All Ireland winners Meath picked up 8 awards on the night with Vicki Wall names Player of the Year.

2021 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team:

Monica McGuirk (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2019)Emma Troy (Meath) – 1st awardMary Kate Lynch (Meath) – 1st awardLeah Caffrey (Dublin) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2016 and 2017)Erika O’Shea (Cork) – 1st awardAoibhín Cleary (Meath) – 1st awardOrlagh Nolan (Dublin) – 1st awardHannah Looney (Cork) – 1st awardMáire O’Shaughnessy (Meath) – 1st awardHannah Tyrrell (Dublin) – 1st awardRachel Kearns (Mayo) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2019)Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath) – 1st awardVikki Wall (Meath) – 1st awardEmma Duggan (Meath) – 1st awardGeraldine McLaughlin (Donegal) – 1st award

County by county breakdown:

8 Meath, 3 Dublin, 2 Cork, 1 Donegal, 1 Mayo.