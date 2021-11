The Department of Health has reported a further 4,642 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland today.

Currently, 556 patients are being treated in hospital - up 7 on yesterday.

107 are in ICU - a rise of 11.

HSE CEO Paul Reid today has called on the public to "turn this around" and cut back on high risk activity - his comments come after Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan asked people to cut their social contacts in half in order to help stop the further spread of the virus.