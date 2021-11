Two towns in Donegal have received gold medals at the 2021 TidyTowns awards.

Both Letterkenny and Buncrana won the accolades in this year's competition.

Carrigart, Glenties, Moville and Raphoe also won bronze medals at the ceremony.

Ennis was awarded Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2021.

The County Clare town beat the likes of Cobh in Co Cork, Offaly village Geashill and Abbeleix in Co Laois, for the top prize at the RDS in Dublin.

847 entries were submitted into this year's competition.