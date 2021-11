A brace from Sean Boyd was enough to see Finn Harps earn a 2-2 draw with St Pat's on Friday night.

Billy King opened the scoring after 14 minutes before Boyd fired in a free kick just a minute later and then headed in Barry McNamee's cross to give Harps the advantage.

Darragh Burns goal then on 23 minutes ensured the sides would share the points at Richmond Park.

After the game Sean Boyd told Ethan Lee he was disappointed Harps didn't win the game...