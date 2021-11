Jamie McGonigle was at the double for Derry City as they earned a 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers.

McGonigle's first came on 18 minutes before he added his and his sides second of the game on 75 minutes to seal the three points.

The win means Derry can still finish fourth in the table and achieve a European place.

Derry City boss Ruairdhri Higgins told Martin Holmes it was a great win...