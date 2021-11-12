Investigation underway into theft of construction vehicles

Police are appealing for information following the theft of construction vehicles in the Strathfoyle area of Derry.

Shortly before 9am on Wednesday police received a report that an orange three tonne Hilux digger and a silver plant trailer had been stolen from the grounds of a primary school in the Strathfoyle area.

The theft is believed to have happened sometime between 5pm on Tuesday 9 November and 7am that morning.

Investigations are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area during that period to contact them on 101.