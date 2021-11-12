Increasing pressure on Gardai to allow publication of Brandon report

There's increasing pressure on Gardai to allow the Brandon report to be published.

The report, involving over 100 cases of abuse perpetrated on intellectually disabled adults in Ard Greine and the Sean O'Hare Unit in Stranorlar was frequently highlighted in the Dail yesterday in tandem with the 'Grace' case.

'Grace' was allegedly abused and allowed to remain with a foster family despite concerns about sexual abuse.

Speaking in the Dail, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says there are clear similarities between the Grace case and the Brandon report.

Deputy Pringle says there must be transparency if lessons are to be learned: