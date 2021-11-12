Hospital Covid stats are encouraging – McCauley

There are 549 patients with Covid in hospital today - an increase of nearly 20 per cent on this day last week.

There have 76 admissions since yesterday, with 49 people have been discharged.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show a fall of two; there were 12 patients with Covid in the hospital last night, none of them in ICU.

Stranorlar Dr Denis McCauley chairs the IMO's GP Committee - He says while case number in the community are high, the hospital figures are encouraging............