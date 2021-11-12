GAA Preview – Dromore and Coalisland face off for Tyrone title

The Tyrone Senior Football Championship title will be decided by the battle of the blues as Dromore and Coalisland lock horns this Sunday at Healy Park in Omagh.

Coalisland have had to come from behind in each of their three games to date and were seven down with ten minutes to go against Errigal Ciaran in the semi final.

Coalisland were last winners in 2018 and for captain Padraig Hampsey, it would be "unbelievable" to follow lifting the Sam Maguire with getting his hands on the O'Neill Cup.

Speaking with Francis Mooney, Padraig knows the can't let Dromore get ahead this time around:

Dromore haven't won the title since 2011 and in this campaign have taken some big scalps by beating the defending champions Dungannon and in the semi final their rivals and neighbours Trillick.

Conor O'Hara is a two time winner with Dromore in 2009 and 2011. The 31 year old told Francis they will need another big performance on final day: