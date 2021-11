Almost one in every 50 people in North Inishowen tested positive for Covid-19 over the course of the two weeks up to last Monday.

The Local Electoral Area has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country - at 1,993 cases per 100,000 people.

Manorhamilton in Co Leitrim and Drogheda Urban in Co Louth also have rates of over 1,700.

Donegal GP Ciaran Ó Fearraigh says it's a very busy time for family doctors right across Donegal.....