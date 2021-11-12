Drugs & cash seized in south Donegal

Drugs and cash have been seized in south Donegal.

It's after Ballyshannon District Drugs Unit assisted by uniformed members at Donegal Town Garda Station carried out a search in the Donegal Town area last night.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €1300 and over €4,000 in cash was seized. Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of #OperationTara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Gardai are urging the public to report any information they have regarding drug dealing within their communities in Donegal.