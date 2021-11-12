Donegal’s Ambulance Service ‘needs urgent support’

A motion is come before the Dail next week, calling for urgent support for Donegal's Ambulance Service.

Some ambulance staff are reportedly at burn out from long exhausting shifts while there's also concern that there's not enough personnel and resources.

The Sinn Fein motion, if passed, would pave the way for a review with a view towards acquiring more investment for the service.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the lack of funding is impacting on both staff and patients and this cannot continue: