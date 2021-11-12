DCC to discussed how derelict houses can be repurposed

Donegal County Council is to convene a series of workshops to discuss derelict sites, abandoned homes, dangerous buildings and derelict buildings.

The initiative was proposed by Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who says a targeted policy to deal with this could also help make inroads into the shortage of social housing in the area.

Officials said there are limitations with derelict sites legislation, and responsibility for these properties ultimately rests with owners.

However, Cllr Kavanagh says bringing all elements of the council together for a frank discussion can make a difference............