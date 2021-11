The Irish Farmers Association says further cases of highly contagious Avian flu are a 'grave concern', after a case was detected in a wild bird in Donegal yesterday.

Cases were also detected in Kerry and Offaly, while it was detected in a peregrine falcon in Galway last week.

The IFA says the outbreak could have an impact on Ireland's exports of chicken.

Andrew Boylan is chair of the IFA's poultry committee.........