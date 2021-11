A Sean Boyd brace earned Finn Harps a point away at St Pat's.

Billy King gave Pat's the lead on 14 minutes before Sean Boyd levelled for Harps just a minute later.

Boyd's header then put Ollie Horgan's side in front on 20 minutes before Darragh Burns squared the game up again with a header three minutes later.

Harps had Kosovar Sadiki sent off after 82 minutes but they held on to move one point clear of Waterford with a game more played.

Ethan Lee has the full time report...