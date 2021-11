Letterkenny University Hospital was the third most overcrowded hospital in the country this morning, with 40 admitted patients awaiting beds, 11 fewer than yesterday. Of those, 10 were on Emergency Department trolleys.

There were 20 people awaiting beds in Sligo, 12 in the ED, giving a cumulative North West total of 60.

Latest INMO figures show there were 347 people waiting for beds at hospitals across the country this morning.