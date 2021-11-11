Watch: Tyrone Masters win All Ireland – Damien Leonard

The Tyrone Masters followed the path of their seniors this year by taking the All Ireland title last weekend.

The Red Hand's over 40's beat Dublin 2-9 to 1-8 in the final played in Longford.

The likes of Connor Gormley, Ciaran Gourley, Ryan McMeniman and Stephen O'Neill who were All Ireland winners during the golden era of Tyrone football in the noughties were part of the victorious side.

Clan NaGael man O'Neill become the first player to win every All Ireland title from underage through to masters.

Damien Leonard is part of the management team with Joe and Kieran Leonard and Eugene Bradley. Damien reflected on their success with Oisin Kelly: