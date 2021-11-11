Watch GAA Preview: Donegal Junior A Final

Letterkenny Gaels are celebrating 25 years and this weekend have two teams in the Junior Finals.

The Gaels will face off with Downings in the Junior A decider on Sunday afternoon at the O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Having lost the final two years ago, Letterkenny Gaels are hoping to go one better this time around.

Downings were relegated in 2019 and missed out on promotion back to Intermediate losing in last years final to Convoy.

Tom Comack has been speaking with camps ahead of Sunday.

Manager Sean McBrearty and joint captain Darren Hunter:

Downings Manager Kevin Gallagher: