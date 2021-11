The parents association at Magherabeg National School is hoping to purchase land for a car park beside the school.

The school is on the N13 Letterkenny to Derry Road near Manorcunningham, and the risk posed by passing cars has been highlighted in a number of protests.

Parents Association Chair Emmet Murray says they have the money, and following legal advice they are now seeking planning permission.

He told Greg on today's Nine til Noon Show that the development is a critical one........