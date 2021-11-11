North Inishowen records highest Covid rate in Ireland

North Inishowen now has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country.

The figures, which cover the 14 days up to last Monday November 8th, show increases in the Covid rate in all parts of the county bar the Donegal local electoral area.

The Covid rate in North Inishowen has jumped to 1993 with 338 new cases - twice the national average and the highest rate in Ireland.

South Inishowen recorded a jump too with the current rate 1064 and 238 new confirmed cases.

Milford saw an increase with the rate there now standing at 1242 and 171 new cases recorded.

The rate in Letterkenny has increased and is now 900 with 268 new cases detected.

Lifford/Stranorlar recorded a rate of 672 and 174 new cases in the latest date - also a rise.

There’s been a jump in the rate in Glenties – it now stands at 1141 and 273 new cases confirmed.

Donegal was the only local electoral area to buck the trend – it recorded a decreased rate of 638 and 188 new confirmed cases.