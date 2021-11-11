Neil Martin says moving NW10k is the right decision

The North West 10k Charity Run & Walk is moving to a Monday for the 25th anniversary celebration with the special event set to take place on May 2nd, 2022 at 11 a.m. That’s a change from the traditional Bank Holiday Sunday afternoon start of 2 p.m.

The new date was formally agreed at a committee meeting on Wednesday evening in the Mount Errigal. The decision was taken primarily on health and safety grounds.

The North West 10k has raised €833,000 for over 30 charities since 1997.

This year’s charity event was a virtual event due to Covid and the 2020 run and walk did not go ahead at all due to the pandemic. However, a review of the previous couple of years found that a huge increase in vehicular traffic on the Sunday was posing additional risks to managing the race safely for runners and walkers. North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin said that an analysis of running the event on the Bank Holiday Monday morning was carried out and clearly showed a lot less traffic on the routes around the town used by the organisers.

NW10K Neil Martin told Oisin Kelly he feels it is the right move by the committee: