Mica cap of €400,000 being considered – IT

It's being reported this morning that an enhanced scheme for mica affected homeowners may have a new cap of up to €400,000, with the details set to come before cabinet on Tuesday week.

The Irish Times is reporting this morning that ministers and officials are locked in discussions on how to balance the final costs with the requirements of the thousands of homeowners whose properties have been affected.

This morning's Irish Times is quoting sources as saying that the issues under discussion include the size of the cap on works, and whether or not rental properties will be included in the scheme.

Officials are understood to be concerned that including these properties could significantly widen the scheme and impact on the overall cost.

A source also told the paper there is potentially political difficulty over ancillary costs, with some homeowners saying that testing and engineers reports at up to €15,000.

Householders are also predicting rental costs of up to €18,000 qhile their homes are being repaired, but it's reported that a figure of €10,000 is currently being proposed.

An industry levy to co-fund the cost of the scheme is being worked on, and Houasing Minister Darragh O'Brien has met the Attorney General to discuss how to identify and pursue those responsible for the mica crisis.