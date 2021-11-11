Government not advocating a return to working from home – Minister

The Health Minister says the Government is NOT considering asking people to go back to working from home.

25,000 cases were reported last week, which is the third highest since the pandemic began.

There were 513 patients with the virus in hospital last night with 88 in intensive care. At Letterkenny University Hospital, there were 14 patients with Covid being treated, down eight on the previous night's figure. Two of those were in Intensive Care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting later to discuss if further measures are needed to address the high Covid rates, with reports that work arrangements were being considered.

But Stephen Donnelly says a reintroduction of working from home is not on the cards.........