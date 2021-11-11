Government keen to see ‘Brandon Report’ published

The Dail has heard that the Government is keen for the 'Brandon' report into sexual abuse in Ard Greine and the Sean O'Hare Unit in Stranorlar to be pubilshed.

The report examines abuse perpetrated on adults with intellectual disabilities at the care facilities run by the HSE over eight years and lists 108 instances up to 2011.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was responding to questions in the Dail from Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

Minister Coveney says families have already been through enough and they deserve to see the full unvarnished truth: