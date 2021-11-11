Good week for LYIT sides

On the colleges front it was a good day all round on Wednesday for four LYIT sides.

Yesterday evening the three gaelic football teams were all victorious with the ladies leading the way beating DCU 4-13 to 3-8 at Corduff in Monaghan.

Aimee McIntyre, Eimear O’Neill, Claire Doherty and Amy Hyndman scored the goals for the Donegal side.

The Men’s 2nd Year footballers beat NUI Galway 2-15 to 0-11 at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

Jack McSharry scored 2-5 and Keelan Dunleavy knocked over 4pts.

While the LYIT Fresher Men Gaelic Footballers had a comprehensive 4-25 to 0-4 victory over University Ulster Jordanstown in Convoy.

Cian Rooney scored a hat-trick and Fionnan Coyle scored the other goal.

And on Wednesday afternoon, The LYIT soccer men beat University Ulster 5-0 in Letterkenny.

The goals were scored by Institute boys Joel Bradley Walsh and Liam Walsh, Derry City's Michael Harris and Finn Harps duo Adam McCaffrey and Stephen Doherty.

On Tuesday evening, the hurlers lost to University Ulster but it was another promising showing from the side with

Oisin Markey scoring 0-8 and and Brendan O’Boyle 1-1.