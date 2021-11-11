Dundalk sale is the best thing that could happen the club

Dundalk owners Peak-6 have sold the club to a local consortium.

The American investment firm took over in 2018, but their unpopular reign has soured in recent months.

Dundalk businessman Andy Connolly heads up the consortium that’s ousted Peak-6, along with sports tech firm, Statsports.

Dundalk currently lie sixth in the League of Ireland Premier Division, 27 points behind champions Shamrock Rovers.