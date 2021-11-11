Dundalk sale is the best thing that could happen the club

Dundalk owners Peak-6 have sold the club to a local consortium.
The American investment firm took over in 2018, but their unpopular reign has soured in recent months.
Dundalk businessman Andy Connolly heads up the consortium that’s ousted Peak-6, along with sports tech firm, Statsports.
Dundalk currently lie sixth in the League of Ireland Premier Division, 27 points behind champions Shamrock Rovers.
Speaking on LMFM Sport with Colm Corrigan, former Dundalk first team Coach John Gill welcomed the change of ownership: