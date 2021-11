The Taoiseach has said difficult details around the new Mica redress scheme will be dealt with in the coming weeks.

Proposals for a revised scheme are being worked on with reports a cap on redress is being considered.

A number of Government TDs have said they'll consider their positions in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil if 100 percent redress isn't delivered.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says it's more complicated than that: