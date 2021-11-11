Data Centres must pay pollution costs – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy is calling for data centres to pay pollution taxes.

A motion on rising costs and supply security for fuel and energy was debated in the Dail yesterday.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Pringle says has had constituents come to his Donegal office who have been waiting for more than two years to be awarded their SEAI grant.

Deputy Pringle believes that a tax on the centres would allow for more funding for such initiatives as increasing the fuel allowance and addressing the SEAI grant backlog...........