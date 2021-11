Donegal's Brett McGinty is back in the ring on Saturday night at Coventry's Skydome Arena for his fourth professional fight.

Brett's latest bout will be part of the undercard of the Shakan Pitters V Reece Cartwright WBC International Light Heavyweight title fight.

The St Johnston native is set for a busy few weeks with another fight scheduled in December.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly this week, Brett says himself and trainer Ricky Hatton are looking for further improvements: