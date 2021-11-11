3,680 new cases of Covid-19 reported

3,680 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today.

543 patients are in hospital with the virus, down eight from yesterday.

97 Covid patients are in intensive care, up eight from yesterday.

According to the latest figures, the country's 14-day incidence rate has risen to 952 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile NPHET is advising people to continue to work from home if possible after its meeting this afternoon.

It's also encouraging people to reduce their social contacts and stick to the advice on ventilation and face masks.