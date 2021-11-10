‘Wellness Wednesday’ Podcast -Dementia: Understand Together

Dementia: Understand Together is inspiring people from all sections of society to stand together with the 500,000 people in Ireland whose families have been affected by Dementia.

We want to help create an Ireland that embraces and includes people who are living with Dementia, and which displays solidarity with them and their loved ones. You can get more information from the HSE HERE

In a special Nine Til Noon Show Podcast we were joined by two guests. Firstly, Mary Toland talks to us about the recent diagnosis of Dementia her husband Dermott received, and the impact it has had on them. We also hear from Dawn Thompson who is the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland Dementia advisor for Donegal - Dawn explains the new services available in Donegal.