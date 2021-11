This Saturday, Finn Harps will be represented in the National League of Ireland Cup Finals at U-14 and U-15 level in a double-header at the Athlone Town Stadium.

The U-14s, managed by Head of Academy Kevin McHugh, take on Wexford Youths while Eamonn Curry’s Finn Harps U-15s will meet Cork City.

Diarmaid Doherty looked ahead to the big occasion with both managers this week: