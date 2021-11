Letterkenny Gaels and Naomh Padraig Lifford will go head to head for the right to be Donegal Junior B Champions this weekend.

Their clash is the curtain raiser for the junior double header at the O'Donnell Park.

Ahead of the game Tom Comack heard from both camps:

Naomh Padraig's Manager Sean McConnell and Captain Paul Lynch:

Letterkenny Gaels Joint Manager Tommy Daly and Captain Shane Gildea: