St Eunan’s Ulster tie with Glen fixed for Letterkenny

The Ulster council have confirmed the fixtures for the Donegal champions in the upcoming provincial club campaigns.

Newly crowned Donegal senior winners St Eunan's will have home advantage in Letterkenny with their first round tie with Derry champions Glen to be played at the O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny on Sunday 21st November. Throw in will be 1.30pm.

The winner of that game will play the Monaghan chmpions Scotstown in the quarter finals, If St Eunan's were to progress the game will be in Clones, if Glen take victory, the last eight tie will be played at Celtic Park.

Whoever wins the Donegal Intermediate title this weekend will be out in the action the following Saturday the 20th November. Cloughaneely and Dungloe will replay their county final this Saturday with the winners to meet Derry champions Steelstown seven days later also in Letterkenny at the O'Donnell Park.

The Donegal Junior crown will be awarded to either Letterkenny Gaels or Downings this Sunday with the victor there off to County Down to play Aughlisnafin at Pairc Esler in Newry on Sunday 28th November.

And Donegal hurling champions St Eunan's will play their quarter final in the Ulster Junior Championship on Saturday 27th November at the Athletic Grounds against Armagh winners Craobh Rua.

Full Ulster fixtures are below:

2021 Ulster GAA Club Championship

AIB Ulster GAA Football Senior Club Championship

First Round (Sunday 21 November)

Dún na nGall (St Eunan’s) V Doire (Glen) at Letterkenny (1.30pm)

Quarter Finals (Saturday 04 December)

Tír Eoghain V Fear Manach at Carrickmore (1.30pm)

An Cabhán V An Dún (Kilcoo) at Kingspan Breffni (6.15pm)

Quarter Finals (Sunday 05 December)

Aontroim V Ard Mhacha at Corrigan Park (1.30pm)

Muineachán (Scotstown) V (a) Dún na nGall / Doire (Time TBC)

If Muineachán V Dún na nGall at Clones, If Doire v Muineachán at Celtic Park

Semi Finals (Saturday 18/ Sunday 19 December)

SF1: Tír Eoghain / Fear Manach V Aontroim / Ard Mhacha

SF2: An Cabhán / An Dún V Muineachán / Dún na nGall / Doire

Final (Saturday 15 / Sunday 16 January)

SF1 Winner V SF2 Winner

All-Ireland Semi Final (Saturday 29 / Sunday 30 January)

AIB Ulster GAA Football Intermediate Club Championship

First Round (Saturday 20 November)

Dún na nGall V Doire (Steelstown) at Letterkenny (1.30pm)

Quarter Finals (Saturday 04 December)

Aontroim (Tír na nÓg) V Ard Mhacha (Carrickcruppin) at Ahoghill (1.30pm)

An Cabhán (Butlersbridge) V An Dún (An Riocht) at Kingspan Breffni (4.00pm)

Quarter Finals (Sunday 05 December)

Tír Eoghain V Fear Manach at Carrickmore (1.30pm)

Quarter Finals (Saturday 04 / Sunday 05 December)

Muineachán V (a) Dún na nGall / Doire

If Muineachán V Dún na nGall at Clones, If Doire v Muineachán at Celtic Park

Semi Finals (Saturday 18/ Sunday 19 December)

SF1: Tír Eoghain / Fear Manach V Aontroim / Ard Mhacha

SF2: An Cabhán / An Dún V Muineachán / Dún na nGall / Doire

Final (Saturday 8 / Sunday 9 OR Saturday 15 / Sunday 16 January)

SF1 Winner V SF2 Winner

All-Ireland Semi Final (Saturday 22 / Sunday 23 OR Saturday 29 / Sunday 30 January)

AIB Ulster GAA Football Junior Club Championship

First Round (Saturday 20 November)

Muineachán (Sean McDermotts) V Tír Eoghain (Cookstown) at Clones (1.30pm)

Quarter Finals (Saturday 27 November)

An Cabhán (Denn) V Aontroim (Naomh Comghall) at Kingspan Breffni (6.00pm)

Quarter Finals (Sunday 28 November)

Fear Manach (St Patricks) V Doire (Desertmartin) at Brewster Park (3.30pm)

An Dún (Aughlisnafin) V Dún na nGall at Páirc Esler (1.30pm)

Ard Mhacha (Belleeks) V (a) Muineachán/Tír Eoghain (1.30pm)

If Ard Mhacha V Muineachán at Crossmaglen

If Tír Eoghain V Ard Mhacha at O’Neills Healy Park

Semi Finals (Saturday 11 / Sunday 12 December)

SF1: An Cabhán / Aontroim V Fear Manach / Doire

SF2: An Dún / Dún na nGall V Ard Mhacha / Muineachán / Tír Eoghain

Final (Saturday 18 / Sunday 19 December)

SF1 Winner V SF2 Winner

Twinning Final (Saturday 08 / Sunday 09 January)

Ulster Winners V British Champions (Home)

All-Ireland Semi Final (Saturday 29 / Sunday 30 January)

AIB Ulster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship

Semi Final (Sunday 12 December)

Aontroim (Dunloy) V Doire (Slaughtneil) at Athletic Grounds (Time TBC)

Final (Sunday 19 December)

An Dún (Ballycran) V Semi Final Winner at TBC

All-Ireland Semi Final (Saturday 22 / Sunday 23 January)

AIB Ulster GAA Hurling Intermediate Club Championship

Quarter Finals (Saturday 27 November)

Ard Mhacha (Middletown) V Muineachán (Castleblayney) at Athletic Grounds (6.00pm)

Quarter Finals (Sunday 28 November)

Aontroim (Carey Faughs) V Tír Eoghain (Eire Og) at Ballycastle (1.30pm)

Fear Manach (Lisbellaw) V An Dún at Brewster Park (1.30pm)

Semi Finals (Saturday 11 / Sunday 12 December)

SF1: Aontroim / Tír Eoghain V Fear Manach / An Dún

SF2: Ard Mhacha / Muineachán V Doire

Final (Saturday 08 / Sunday 09 January)

SF1 Winner V SF2 Winner

All-Ireland Semi Final (Saturday 22 / Sunday 23 January)

AIB Ulster GAA Hurling Junior Club Championship

Quarter Finals (Saturday 27 November)

Aontroim (Con Magees) V Tír Eoghain at Loughgiel (1.30pm)

Ard Mhacha (Craobh Rua) V Dún na nGall (St Eunans) at Athletic Grounds (4.00pm)

An Cabhán (Cootehill) V Doire (Na Magha) at Kingspan Breffni (4.00pm)

Quarter Finals (Sunday 28 November)

Muineachán (Carrickmacross) V An Dún at Clones (1.30pm)

Semi Finals (Saturday 11 / Sunday 12 December)

SF1: Ard Mhacha / Dún na nGall V Aontroim / Tír Eoghain

SF2: An Cabhán / Doire V Muineachán / An Dún

Final (Saturday 18 / Sunday 19 December)

SF1 Winner V SF2 Winner

Twinning Final (Saturday 08 / Sunday 09 January)

Ulster Winners V British champions (Away)

All-Ireland Semi Final (Saturday 22 / Sunday 23 January)