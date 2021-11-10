Man arrested in Derry in connection with a number of offences

A man been arrested in Derry in connection with a number of drug related offences.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA, searched two properties in the city this morning.

During the searches a small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a sum of money were seized.

A 21 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs and conspiracy to transfer criminal property

In a statement, Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated.

“Today’s arrest, and drugs’ seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.

Anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101.