MacLochlainn clashes with Taoiseach over Climate Council nominations

A Donegal Deputy has clashed in the Dail with Taoiseach Michael Martin after the Environment Minister Eamon Ryan appointed 'two close colleagues' as members of the Climate Change Advisory Council.

Mr Ryan last month made the appointments of Professor Morgan D Bazilian, who was previously an adviser to him and Dr Cara Augustenborg, who ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in the 2014 local elections.

Speaking in the Dail Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says that no formal public appointments have been made:

He also asked the Taoiseach when and if Minister Ryan will outline the process of the appointments:

Responding, The Taoiseach says he was enthused by his 'concern':