LUH Maternity Dept holding pop-up vaccination clinic today

Letterkenny University Hospital's Maternity Department is holding a pop-up vaccination clinic today for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is for women who are attending antenatal appointments and who haven't received their vaccine yet.

In a statement Evelyn Smith, Director of Midwifery at the hospital says that guidance has changed on when women can get the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant following new evidence.

Women can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any stage of their pregnancy once they have had a discussion with a midwife or a member of the obstetric care team first.

The maternity department is keen to make it as easy as possible for women to get their vaccine after they have had a discussion with their midwife.

The Department usually arrange an appointment for the women to get their COVID-19 vaccination in the vaccination centre across the road.

Today they are bringing the vaccination team to the Maternity Department at LUH to make it that bit easier.