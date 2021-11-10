Jim McGuinness focused on soccer not Down GAA

Jim McGuinness has distanced himself from a rumoured coaching position with the Down senior footballers.

The ex-Donegal manager had been linked to a coaching ticket of prospective Down boss, Conor Laverty.

However, the Derry City u19 coach says he wants to focus on pursuing roles in soccer.

Jim told the Irish Times, “Over the course of the winter months a number of county teams have been in contact with me with a view to manager’s jobs and coaching roles,”

“I spoke with all of them because I do love coaching and out of respect, really. You are going to listen to what someone has to say. And I told them all the same story - that I am very much focused on soccer at the moment and waiting to see what might happen or not happen at the end of the season.”

“And I am concentrating on that right now. And that’s all there is to it, really. The only Gaelic football team I am coaching at the moment is the local under-12s as I have two children involved.”