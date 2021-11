Donegal County Council has confirmed its Roads Team is investigating possible causes of flooding in the Oldtown and Charlie Daly Terrace areas of Letterkenny.

The council has also submitted an application to the Department of Transport for Climate adaption funding to carry out assessments of areas of Letterkenny Town where there are repeated issues with flooding.

The issue was raised by Mayor Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh and Cllr Gerry McMonagle.

Cllr McMonagle says the council is right to act now: