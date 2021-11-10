Gardai keen to trace Ford Focus as part of break-ins probe

Gardai are keen to trace the whereabouts of a Ford Focus as part of their investigation into a spate of burglaries in south Donegal.

A public appeal was made this week in relation to a number of burglaries that occurred over the course of the first week in November in the areas of Donegal Town, Laghey, Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Mountcharles.

The burglaries occurred at private residences and cash or jewellery was stolen in many of the cases.

Anyone who observed any suspicious activity / people or vehicles in those areas particularly on November 4th or November 6th are being urged to contact Gardai.

Did you see a vehicle parked up where you wouldn't have noticed one before? Perhaps you noticed some individuals who appeared to be acting in a suspicious manner? However irrelevant you may feel the information is, Gardai want to hear it. It could be of massive benefit to their investigation.

Gardai are particularly interested in any sightings of a silver/grey Ford Focus in any of the areas mentioned.

They are asking people to be vigilant and to report any sightings.

Gardai are also appealing to the public to alert them should they come across anybody attempting to sell jewellery in suspicious circumstances.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon may be contacted on 071-9858530 or the Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.