The Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE says it's frustrating that some businesses aren't checking covid vaccine certs.

44 thousand cases of the virus have been reported over the past 14 days.

Only 11 per cent of the cases are over the age of 65 but 50 per cent of the hospitalisations are in the same age group.

Dr Colm Henry from the HSE admits it's annoying that some people aren't complying with the rules: