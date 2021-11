Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh has said he will have to reconsider his position within Fine Gael if a Mica Redress Scheme that is not fair and accessible to all homeowners doesn't get over the line.

Details on an enhanced redress scheme following months of discussions were due yesterday but it's been delayed and now expected to be revealed within the coming weeks.

Deputy McHugh has said while it would be a difficult decision to make, he cannot back a scheme that is half-baked: