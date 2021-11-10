Council CEO welcomes TU status for LYIT

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council says the designation of Letterkenny Institute of Technology as a Technological University will help market Donegal abroad.

John McLaughlin was speaking after the council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the college, setting out a number of goals to be achieved through collaboration over the next five years.

John McLaughlin told Highland Radio News that the new designation is a fairer and more accurate description of what LYIT means to Donegal.

He says the agreement between the council and the college is an important one.........

Photo Caption L-R:

Dr Gertie Taggart (Head of Faculty of Engineering & Technology, LYIT), Billy Bennett (VP for Academic Affairs & Registrar, LYIT), Paul Hannigan (President, LYIT), John McLaughlin (Chief Executive, DCC), John Andy Bonar (VP for Research, Equality and External Affairs, LYIT), Cllr Martin McDermott (Vice Chair, DCC).