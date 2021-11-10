Calls for urgent review into Donegal Town to Dublin bus service

There are calls on the Government to work with Bus Eireann to carry out an urgent review into the Donegal Town to Dublin service.

It's after figures revealed that the bus has been cancelled 183 times over the last two years.

This has resulted in people missing important appointments and flights in Dublin.

The issue was raised in the Dail last night by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty as part of a Sinn Fein Motion on regional development transport.

Deputy Doherty says many people have been left on the side of the road and this cannot continue: