TV stolen during Letterkenny burglary

By
News Highland
-

Gardai are appealing to residents in the Solomon's Manor area of Letterkenny to come forward if they have any information relating to a break in last week.

Entry was gained to a house in the area by forcing open a rear window between 11am on Tuesday morning last and 11am the following morning.

Gardai say it was evident those responsible had searched the property before making off with a 40-50 inch TV.

It is believed the front door was used as an exit point as it was found unlocked.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

 

