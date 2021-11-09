People with Covid symptoms are socialising in Donegal – Breslin

People are still socialising even though they are showing symptoms of Covid 19, and that is contributing to an increase in incidents of the disease in Donegal.

That's according to the Director of Public Health with HSE West, who says cases in the community are increasing.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Dr Anthony Breslin said there are some cases being recorded in hospitals, care homes and schools, but the level of spread is nowhere near as serious as it was last year.

Urging people to avail of booster vaccines when offered them, he stressed vaccination greatly reduces the risk of serious illness........