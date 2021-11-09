Motion backed for more privacy for women attending Breast Check

Members of Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District have backed a motion calling for better privacy for women attending the Breast Check facility in the grounds of Letterkenny Public Services Centre.

Cllr Michael McBride asked the the unit be moved to a car park adjoining Joe Bonner Road while building works continue and the PSC.

Officials say those works will finish next month, and moving the unit would not be feasible in the short term, because of the need for water, power and other infrastructure.

Cllr McBride says another potential solution would be to change the entrance to the Public Services Centre: