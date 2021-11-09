Jim McGuinness looks set for GAA return

Former Donegal senior football boss Jim McGuinness is being linked with a surprise return to the sport.

McGuinness is being lined up as part of a new Down management lead by Conor Laverty.

Martin Clarke would also be included in the backroom team.

If Guinness decides to jump onboard with the new Mourne County set up, it would be his first job in gaelic football since leading Donegal to three Ulster titles and an All Ireland between 2010 and 2014.

Since then he has had various jobs on the soccer front at Celtic in Scotland, in China and America and more recently with the Derry City u19's.