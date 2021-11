A house in Letterkenny has been ransacked during a burglary in recent days.

Sometime between 11pm on Sunday night and 1pm yesterday afternoon, entry to the property in the Ard Na Rí area was forced through the rear door.

Items including a Sony Karaoke machine, Michael Kors watch, jewellery and a number of clothing items were stolen.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.