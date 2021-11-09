Government invests almost €2.5m for Carrigans based food producer

The Government has announced an investment of almost €2.5m to help a Carrigans based food producer develop and diversify post Brexit.

22 projects across the country in the meat and dairy sectors will receive funding as part of the €70m fund.

Donegal Meat Processors, has been awarded capital investment to support a market diversification strategy.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue says the investment will assist the sector expand current markets and increase sales of higher value-add products in the global marketplace while maintaining Ireland's position as the sustainable food capital of the world.